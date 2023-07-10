Man flees arrest at MSP Airport by opening plane door, running onto airfield

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say a flight passenger with an outstanding warrant tried to evade arrest at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Sunday night by opening a plane's emergency exit door and running onto the airfield.

The attempted escape occurred around 11:15 p.m. on a parked Sun Country Airlines flight from Orlando, according to an airport spokesperson.

Police were waiting at the gate to arrest a 44-year-old New Brighton man. While other passengers were leaving the plane, he opened an emergency exit door over a wing and ran.

Airport employees found the man inside an airline service food truck around 11:40 p.m. and notified authorities. He was arrested and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail.

Police said the man was wanted for violating a restraining order, and also had an active felony drug warrant in Wright County.