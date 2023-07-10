Watch CBS News
Crime

Man flees arrest at MSP Airport by opening plane door, running onto airfield

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 10, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of July 10, 2023 01:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say a flight passenger with an outstanding warrant tried to evade arrest at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Sunday night by opening a plane's emergency exit door and running onto the airfield.

The attempted escape occurred around 11:15 p.m. on a parked Sun Country Airlines flight from Orlando, according to an airport spokesperson.

Police were waiting at the gate to arrest a 44-year-old New Brighton man. While other passengers were leaving the plane, he opened an emergency exit door over a wing and ran. 

READ MORE: It's after the Fourth of July and there is still a pile of snow at MSP Airport

Airport employees found the man inside an airline service food truck around 11:40 p.m. and notified authorities. He was arrested and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail.

Police said the man was wanted for violating a restraining order, and also had an active felony drug warrant in Wright County. 

First published on July 10, 2023 / 10:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.