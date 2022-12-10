Charges: Argument over marijuana led to woman's shooting death

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say an argument over marijuana led to a woman's death Thursday in the city's Near North neighborhood.

Clifton Ingram, 23, was charged Friday with one felony count of second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North around 12:30 p.m.

The victim's roommate told police they had a friend, Ingram, over when the victim got upset at him for having marijuana on the table. The two got into an argument when he pulled out a revolver.

Police say Ingram made a comment that "when he pulls out a gun, he'll use it," before he fired at the woman, striking her in the chest. He allegedly shot at her a second time before fleeing the apartment.

Police on the scene performed life-saving measures on the woman, but she died as a result of her wounds.

A search warrant was executed for Ingram's apartment, where police say they found a revolver with two spent cartridge casings.

In an interview, Ingram admitted to being at the residence on the day of the shooting.

Ingram was recently convicted of domestic assault by strangulation and is prohibited from possessing a firearm, police say.

This is the 76th death investigated as a homicide this year in Minneapolis.