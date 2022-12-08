Watch CBS News
Crime

Police investigate homicide in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Dec. 8, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Dec. 8, 2022 01:19

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide in the city's Near North neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The fatal shooting reportedly occurred on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North around 12:30 p.m.

Officers said that the victim was a woman in her 20s. Police on the scene performed life-saving measures, but she died as a result of her wounds.

It's the 76th Minneapolis death investigated as a homicide this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more details as they're available.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 3:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.