Police investigate homicide in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide in the city's Near North neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The fatal shooting reportedly occurred on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North around 12:30 p.m.

Officers said that the victim was a woman in her 20s. Police on the scene performed life-saving measures, but she died as a result of her wounds.

It's the 76th Minneapolis death investigated as a homicide this year.

