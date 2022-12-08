Police investigate homicide in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide in the city's Near North neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
The fatal shooting reportedly occurred on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North around 12:30 p.m.
Officers said that the victim was a woman in her 20s. Police on the scene performed life-saving measures, but she died as a result of her wounds.
It's the 76th Minneapolis death investigated as a homicide this year.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more details as they're available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.