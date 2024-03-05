Chanhassen boy's hockey team hopes for state title after win over undefeated Minnetonka

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — It was an upset that echoed throughout the state of hockey. Chanhassen beat undefeated defending state champion Minnetonka in the section final.

"Oh my gosh it was insane," reflected senior forward Jack Christ. "We were all just so excited. I was getting a little emotional, I'm not gonna lie. Me and a couple other guys were crying up a little bit. Tears of joy though. It was unbelievable."

For Chanhassen, it's their first time at state. A program that's been knocking on the door is finally in.

"No program just grows in a day," said Chanhassen head coach Sean Bloomfield. "It takes time. There's been some really good coaches that have been here in the past. Fortunate, two years ago when I stepped in, to have a really good group of young players. It's been a really fun last three seasons with this core group."

The Storm boys hockey team is trying to replicate what the football team did just a couple of months ago: Make the program's first-ever state tournament and then win the whole thing.

"We ended up on top with all of our guys, just battling through adversity," said Senior Tyler Smith. Smith and his brother Logan play football and hockey for the Storm. "The feeling for football was kinda the same thing here. So surreal. Everything that happened, happened for a reason."

Tyler Smith scored a touchdown, forced a fumble, and made an interception in Chanhassen's section final win on the gridiron.

"My brother and I are really honored to be part of two amazing teams with two amazing coaching staffs," said Smith. "We're just blessed to be in this moment."

There's nothing like the hockey state tournament. A select few get to discover what it's like to play in it.

"I've been wanting to know my whole life," said Christ. "Always been watching, but now we get to experience how it is playing there. It's gonna be insane. Unreal."