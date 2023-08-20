Central Minnesota crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

CLEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A man is dead and four other people are injured after a crash in central Minnesota early Saturday.



A driver in an Infiniti Q50 was speeding on Highway 10 in Clear Lake Township just after 1 a.m. when he rear-ended a Chevy Cobalt, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The Cobalt went into a ditch and rolled multiple times. The Infiniti left the roadway and hit the tree line.

A passenger in the Cobalt, 34-year-old Jordan Kramer of Clarissa, died at the scene. The state patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Cobalt suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and another passenger was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. That passenger was also not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, but the driver was.

Two people in the Infiniti suffered injuries that did not require hospitalization, according to the state patrol. It's unknown whether the driver was wearing a seat belt, but the passenger was, the patrol said.