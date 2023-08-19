Motorcyclist dies in crash at Highway 61, Interstate 494
NEWPORT, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday evening in the east metro.
A motorcycle crashed on Highway 61 at Interstate 494 in Newport around 6 p.m., according to the state patrol.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
It is not clear what caused the crash.
The name of the deceased will be released at a later time.
