Motorcyclist dies in crash at Highway 61, Interstate 494

NEWPORT, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday evening in the east metro.

A motorcycle crashed on Highway 61 at Interstate 494 in Newport around 6 p.m., according to the state patrol.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

It is not clear what caused the crash.

The name of the deceased will be released at a later time.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 10:42 PM

