Celebrity guests help Twin Cities schools built go-karts of their dreams

MINNEAPOLIS — Last June, Northern Tool + Equipment launched their Rat Rod Go-Kart Build-off between Minneapolis Public Schools and Lakeville North, as the schools compete as part of the Tools for the Trades program.

WCCO's Derek James checked in with Minneapolis schools as celebrity mentor Billy Lane dropped in at the shop, offering advice and hands-on instruction as the competition enters turn three.

"Having Billy here is awesome. I love talking to Billy. We talk about trucks about trucks and motorcycles and welding," Roosevelt High School senior Luis Torres said.

It's also fueling their instructors.

"I tell everybody I run into, random strangers at the gas station, 'Guess what? I'm working with Richard Petty and Billy Lane. You wanna see a picture?'" automotive instructor Zac Humphrey said.

As the students at MPS and their competition at Lakeville North have been working for the last four months on their go-kart builds, Northern Tool + Equipment has been providing the tools they need and regular meetings with Lane and Petty.

"Both Zac and I have an automotive background, but they have a background in more of the fabrication and more of the building like this. Their advice has been crucial to our progress," instructor Luther Kominski said.

"I've been tasked with doing the fabrication and design of the cowl and the body," Roosevelt senior Ty Ottum said.

While Lane helps students with welding, fabrication and other skills, he's here with a bigger message.

"For these kids, I'm trying to tell them this, I went to college. I have a bachelor's of science in mechanical engineering and I could've been a mechanical engineer. I'm doing way better doing my own thing because I work with my hands I work in the trades than any engineer that I know," Lane said. "They don't have to go to a four-year traditional college to achieve their goals and live the life they want to live."

It's a lesson well learned for some of these high schoolers.

"I'm working at Caliber Collision and I'm enjoying myself there, so I hope that I can either continue in the auto body program or do something else with welding," Ottum said.

"If I go to Dunwoody I'm going for mechanics and to DCTC, I would be taking collisions," Roosevelt senior Ash Rasche said.

Lane says he grows more impressed with these future automotive industry workers -- and hopeful for the future.

"I thought that all young people, this age group just want to be social media influencers. They want to work with their hands, they want to do something. AI will never replace somebody who works in the trades," Lane said.

The Minneapolis Public Schools team hopes to have their go-kart completed by the end of May. They and Lakeville North will present their finished go-karts at the 2024 Back to the '50s Weekend in June at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.