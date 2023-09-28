Lakeville North, Minneapolis North face off in go kart contest meant to inspire passion in trade programs

High schools face off in go kart contest meant to inspire passion in trade programs

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Two Twin Cities high schools are getting a boost to their career & technical education programs. Burnsville-based Northern Tool + Equipment is donating tools and horsepower as part of a competitive build-off.

"This will definitely be the highlight of my manufacturing career in high school," said Mason Jech, a senior at Lakeville North.

"I'm really excited to get my hands dirty and build because I want to build my own vehicle someday," said Kylie Plambeck, a sophomore at Lakeville North.

The students aren't the only ones fueled with excitement.

"Oh man, it's off the hook. When I first presented the Rat Rod go-kart, kids eyes got as big as I've ever seen. And they're like, 'We're going to get to do this in class and get credit for it?'" said Kevin Baas, technology education instructor at Lakeville High School.

It's a first-of-its-kind build-off between Lakeville North and Minneapolis North thanks to Northern Tool + Equipment's "Tools for the Trades" program.

The go-karts will be centered around the new 740cc NorthStar EFI engine, which isn't even available to the public yet.

"It's not your standard carburetor so this is more of a transition to a modern age which is helping push their comfort levels and their knowledge base of technology," said Matt Fronk, senior director of engineering and product development at North Tool + Equipment.

Building around this motor is no small challenge.

"How it's going to mount. We have to design the whole frame from scratch. Fit that bigger motor into it. Make sure a person can sit in it and then we've got to start figuring out the styling and how things are going to work," explained Baas.

"The King," seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty, and motorcycle builder Billy Lane are mentoring the students on their year-long builds. Petty hopes by providing tools & opportunity, these students will achieve their fullest potential after high school.

"People that work with their hands and their mind, they've got a job no matter what's going on. No matter what the economy is, you still need people to do the welding and to do the fabricating," Petty said.

Efforts like this one are working.

"My enrollment here doubled so we were able to hire a second teacher since I've been here, which definitely shows the kids are talking," said Baas.

His enthusiasm is also a driving force behind more students giving tech a try.

"He's the reason I want to go into the trades. I came in here thinking it was just another credit that I was going to get done but he made my love for welding," said Plambeck.

Lakeville North & Minneapolis North will present their finished rat rods at the 2024 MRSA Back to the '50s Weekend in June.