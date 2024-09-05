Vikings-Giants: Key players, prediction from CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings start another quest for their first Super Bowl victory this Sunday when they take on the New York Giants.

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin joined WCCO Mid-Morning to preview the matchup. Watch the full segment above and read the highlights below.

Headline of the game: What is Sam Darnold capable of?

"It feels like we've been in the same spot for about five to seven years with the Vikings, where they can't get out of that middle ground. They're always good enough that they're not going to bottom out, but they also haven't gotten over the hump," Benjamin said. "Sam Darnold, this is a chance for him to redeem the arc of his career. And yeah, he's never had a better setup, the question is can he get the Vikings above that wild card territory?"

Key player: Aaron Jones

"Last year, the Vikings, they couldn't really run the ball effectively or efficiently," Benjamin said. "Aaron Jones, all summer, I was out at training camp, the guy, he still has it. He was with the Packers before. He's still got a lot of speed, there's going to be a lot more explosion out of the backfield. So I think he is a guy that if anyone can take a burden off of Sam Darnold and they're not named Justin Jefferson, I think it is Aaron Jones."

Biggest Giants' threat: Front seven

"You've got Dexter Lawrence in the middle, two good pass rushers in Kayvon Thibodeaux and now Brian Burns," Benjamin said. "And so the Vikings have good tackles, but the interior may be a little more questionable on the offensive line. And Sam Darnold, we know he can throw the ball well, he's got first-round arm talent. The question has always been when he's got pressure in his face, can he make the right decisions? And so I think the Giants' front seven could be a problem."

Prediction: Vikings win 23-18

"I do think the Vikings will win it," Benjamin said. "I know that the Giants are going to be probably more scrappy than some anticipate. But I think this is going to be a good launching point for Sam Darnold's attempt to resurrect his career."



