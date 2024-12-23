Watch CBS News
Catholic Charities treats hundreds to holiday lunch concert in St. Paul

By Beret Leone

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Across the country, Christians are preparing to celebrate Christmas this week. In St. Paul, a nonprofit is working to ensure people in need enjoy the holiday, too. 

The 12-piece Saint Paul Viola Ensemble was on hand on Monday afternoon at Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Place in Downtown to perform for more than 300 people in need as they relax and enjoy a warm holiday meal.

Jen Kissling, program manager at the St. Paul Opportunity Center, says it's all an effort to ensure everyone is fed, treated with dignity and feel special this holiday season, something she says Catholic Charities Twin Cities makes happen every year.

"For anybody, right, holidays can bring joy, but it can also bring some stress," Kissling said. "So for our folks to be able to come to a safe, warm place and just know that they have that comfort of a warm meal, some lovely music, right, and to get some resources met is one less thing they have to stress about over this time and this season."

Catholic Charities has been serving St. Paul since 1869.

