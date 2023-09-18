Cass County Sheriff's K-9 assaulted by suspect, hospitalized with serious injuries

CASS COUNTY, Minn. — A Cass County Sheriff's Office K-9 is receiving emergency treatment after being assaulted by a suspect over the weekend, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, a 27-year-old Cass Lake man was allegedly assaulting people with an axe in Wilkinson Township late Sunday afternoon. He then left the area.

Officers met with two adult male victims, who did not need medical aid, and began searching for the suspect.

The sheriff's office said a deputy deployed his K-9 partner, 6-year-old Ryker, during the search. The suspect swung a large metal pipe and hit the dog in the head twice, causing "significant" injuries, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The K-9 was taken to the Twin Cities area to an emergency veterinarian hospital.

Ryker Cass County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says Ryker has served the sheriff's office for four years.