Sheriff: 1 airlifted to hospital following Isanti County home explosion

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. — A person has been hospitalized following a house explosion in Isanti County Monday morning.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, the explosion and fire occurred around 9:20 a.m. at a home in Wyanett Township.

One person was airlifted to a hospital with unspecified injuries. No one else is believed to have been in the residence at the time of the explosion.

Crews are extinguishing the fire, which is being investigated.

WCCO is pursuing this developing story and more information is expected to be released soon, so check back for more.