Cartier Alexander changes plea to guilty as part of MOA robbery plea deal
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Cartier Alexander has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated robbery Tuesday for his role in two robberies at the Mall of America with a rifle in August 2022.
Alexander's change in plea comes as part of a plea deal struck with authorities. As of right now, Alexander's sentencing date is set for September 25.
In August 2022, Alexander was arrested for walking through the Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle and robbing two stores. A shopper witnessed Alexander and called mall security, which resulted in security tackling Alexander as he left a store.
No one was hurt, and the mall was put on lockdown in hopes of de-escalating the situation.
According to a criminal complaint, Alexander took a toy from a kiosk and walked off. When a kiosk worker confronted Alexander and told him he needs to pay for the toy, Alexander turned to the worker, said nothing, and continued walking.
Later, Alexander robbed a Lids store, showing the workers his rifle and telling them to put jerseys into a bag. According to Lids employees, Alexander never pointed his weapon at anyone but terrified the workers nonetheless.
Upon leaving the Lids store, the mall security team took Alexander to the ground.
At the time of Alexander's arrest, Bloomington Police Chief, Booker Hodges, said Alexander was also a suspect in another armed robbery that happened in Minneapolis the same morning as the robberies at Mall of America.
Alexander's arrest in August 2022 was the second incident involving guns at the Mall of America that month. In early August, gunfire sent shoppers running for cover and the mall into lockdown.
