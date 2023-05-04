Carrie Fisher to receive posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May the Fourth

May the fourth be with you, Carrie Fisher. The "Star Wars" actress, who died in 2016, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 4. Radio personality Ellen K will be presenting the honor, and Fisher's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, will accept the star.

May 4 is a significant date to "Star Wars" fans, whose adoption of "May the fourth" plays on the movies' catchphrase "May the force be with you." Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the franchise, also held roles in movies such as "Shampoo" and "When Harry Met Sally...".

The ceremony is expected to start at 11:30 a.m. PT with guest speakers, who have yet to be announced.

Carrie Fisher to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4 – a significant day to "Star Wars" fans because of the "May the fourth" play on words with "May the force be with you." Hollywood Walk of Fame

Her "Star Wars" co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford each have their own stars, and Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said Fisher's star will be "just a few feet away" from Hamill's. Last month, Hamill posted about the news of Fisher's star, saying it was "long overdue and so well-deserved."

Fisher's star will be the 2,754th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which honors entertainment industry icons with golden star plaques on the sidewalk. The organization shared an image of its "star maker" putting together Fisher's star on May 1.

Fisher died at age 60 after becoming ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day after her daughter. Debbie's son, Todd Fisher, said Carrie's death "was too much" for his mother.

Martinez said Fisher's star will be and across the street from her mother's.

Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter with ex-husband, Bryan Lourd, often posts tributes to her mother and grandmother on social media. On the sixth anniversary of her mother's death, Lourd said she wished her mother could meet her children.

"My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That's the thing about grief," she wrote, adding she would tell her children stories about Fisher.