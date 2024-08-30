Watch CBS News
Gophers

After knee injuries sidelined her, Caroline Birdsell makes unforgettable debut for Gopher women's soccer

By Marielle Mohs

/ CBS Minnesota

U of M's Caroline Birdsell makes official debut on soccer team after serious injury
U of M's Caroline Birdsell makes official debut on soccer team after serious injury 01:42

MINNEAPOLIS — Her collegiate soccer career stopped before it started.

Two serious injuries sidelined a Gopher for her freshman year, but Caroline Birdsell is back after an unforgettable debut.

Two knee injuries, including an ACL tear took Birdsell out for the remainder of her high school soccer career in Illinois and her first year at the University of Minnesota. 

"It's every athlete's worse nightmare, but perspective kind of changes everything," she said.

The setback only made her stronger for her official Gopher debut this season in the home opener against Creighton. She made a game-tying goal and then scored another, securing a win for the Gophers: 2-1. 

"I can't even describe it, I'm so happy. I'm just so glad I could get those goals in for my team and start off on the right foot for my team," she said.

After her debut, she was given the recognition of Big Ten Freshman of the Week, which hasn't been awarded to a Gopher freshman in four years.

Head coach Erin Chastain had the confidence this kind of comeback was possible. 

"With her drive and intensity, I had no doubt she was going to come back an even better player," Chastain said.

Her scar from her surgeries are still visible as she continues to rehab and stay strong, hoping to be an example of what resilience looks like. 

Marielle Mohs
marielle-mohs.png

Marielle Mohs is thrilled to be telling stories in her home state of Minnesota. She grew up in Eden Prairie and South Minneapolis.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.