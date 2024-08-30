After knee injuries sidelined her, Caroline Birdsell makes unforgettable debut for Gopher women's soccer

U of M's Caroline Birdsell makes official debut on soccer team after serious injury

MINNEAPOLIS — Her collegiate soccer career stopped before it started.

Two serious injuries sidelined a Gopher for her freshman year, but Caroline Birdsell is back after an unforgettable debut.

Two knee injuries, including an ACL tear took Birdsell out for the remainder of her high school soccer career in Illinois and her first year at the University of Minnesota.

"It's every athlete's worse nightmare, but perspective kind of changes everything," she said.

The setback only made her stronger for her official Gopher debut this season in the home opener against Creighton. She made a game-tying goal and then scored another, securing a win for the Gophers: 2-1.

"I can't even describe it, I'm so happy. I'm just so glad I could get those goals in for my team and start off on the right foot for my team," she said.

After her debut, she was given the recognition of Big Ten Freshman of the Week, which hasn't been awarded to a Gopher freshman in four years.

Head coach Erin Chastain had the confidence this kind of comeback was possible.

"With her drive and intensity, I had no doubt she was going to come back an even better player," Chastain said.

Her scar from her surgeries are still visible as she continues to rehab and stay strong, hoping to be an example of what resilience looks like.