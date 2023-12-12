Caribou Coffee's original location in Edina closing on Tuesday

First Caribou Coffee closing Tuesday in Edina

First Caribou Coffee closing Tuesday in Edina

First Caribou Coffee closing Tuesday in Edina

EDINA, Minn. — It's the end of an era in the Twin Cities.

The Caribou Coffee on West 44th Street and France Avenue South in Edina is closing after 30 years.

WCCO

The store's signage says it's the chain's first location.

It's not clear why it's closing.

Online hours show the location opens at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and closes for the last time at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: For small Minnetonka community, a soon-to-close Caribou was far more than a coffee shop