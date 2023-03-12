For small Minnetonka community, a soon-to-close Caribou was far more than a coffee shop

For small metro community, soon-to-close Caribou was far more than a coffee shop

MINNETONKA, Minn. – A small Minnetonka community is mourning the closure of a beloved community gathering space.

The Caribou Coffee shop in Glen Lake closes its doors on Tuesday. Despite all the foot traffic from the two senior living centers surrounding the store and the loyal neighbors, it's not enough.

Suzanne Ransom is a customer who's been grabbing coffee and spending time with friends there for the last 10 years.

"We're all just devastated! It's just like you're taking a part of our lives away," Ransom said.

For many, they don't really come that location for the coffee, but rather, for the conversations they share.

"We all share our burdens and our happy moments, and somebody takes a trip and we all hear about it," Ransom said.

For Robin Parker, this coffee shop started as a study hall as she was going to grad school. Now, it has a greater purpose.

"Last year I was diagnosed with MS, and there were days it was hard to get out of bed, and I've had to stop working for now at least," Parker said. "And it's still a part of the joy in my life and a reason to get out of bed."

Hannah Wiff is the manager of this coffee shop, and quickly learned this job was unlike any other.

"After working here for a couple months I was like I love the people, I love the location, and I could see this as my place," Wiff said.

The loyal customers hope another coffee shop will move into the empty space. Until then, they will savor every last sip.

Here is a statement on the closing from Caribou Coffee:

The Caribou Coffee at 14444 Excelsior Blvd in Minnetonka is closing on March 14, 2023. These decisions are never easy to make, and many factors are considered before closing a store permanently. We appreciate the love and support the local community has provided this coffeehouse and we invite guests to visit one of our other locations nearby.

The staff have been re-located to other Caribou locations nearby.