Car crashes through garage roof of southeast Minnesota home

By Stephen Swanson, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — A motorist lost control of their car, went airborne and crashed into the garage roof of a southeastern Minnesota home on Thursday morning.

WXOX reports it happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the city of La Crescent, just across the Mississippi River from La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The motorist drove off County Road 25, down a steep embankment and onto the home's attached garage below.

No one was home at the time. WXOX reports the motorist was hospitalized and is in stable condition as of Thursday evening.

