Car tumbles over embankment into Mississippi River, 1 dead

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a car that was partially submerged in the Mississippi River on Sunday morning.

Minneapolis park police say they got a call about a car crash just before 8 a.m. at 33rd Street and West River Parkway.

At the bottom of a steep embankment, officials found the car, and the man who was inside. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will confirm his identity and determine his cause of death.

Dan Giudicessi

The parkway between 31st and 35th streets remains closed while authorities investigate.