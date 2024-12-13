Canadian Pacific Holiday Train brings surprise donation as it rolls through Minnesota

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Canadian Pacific's ninth stop in Minnesota rolled into Lion's Park in Columbia Heights Thursday. Hundreds showed up to see festive lights and traditional holiday songs mixed with popular original songs.

"It's a special train, hundreds of thousands of technology-leading lights decorate this train," said Andy Cummings, spokesperson for CPKC Railway. "This is a train we've been taking coast-to-coast since 1999."

A staff of 12 eat and live on the train for the duration of the tour, but for some of them, seeing the faces in the crowd makes it all worth it.

"My favorite part of the Holiday Train tour is simply seeing the kids out there. I see a lot of them up there on mom and dad's shoulders having a great time," said Cummings.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday train has 20 stops in Minnesota this year.

CPKC's mission has been bringing holiday cheer across America, but they also focus on giving back to the community.

"Every one of those stops we are focusing on the local food banks and the work they are doing," said Cummings. "In Minneapolis it's East Side Neighborhood Services, we see the work they do and we are happy to work with them."

East Side Neighborhood Services group has been serving the community for 109 years by bringing food shelves to the community with box trucks, employment services and transportation services.

"Every year it's about a million pounds we distribute throughout Hennepin County and the greater Twin Cities area." said Katey Zanotelli-Wade, senior director of aging and economic stability at East Side Neighborhood Services.

Canadian Pacific Railway surprised Zanotelli-Wade with a $10,000 donation to East Side Neighborhood Services on their stop.

"Every dollar, every can of food is going to touch someone's life," said Zanotelli-Wade. "It's the perfect time to do it, get a little warm and fuzzy on the inside so maybe you'll feel a little warmer on the outside."

If you would like to donate to East Side Neighborhood services, click here. All donations are matched up to $10,000.