Ticket prices sky high for Caitlin Clark's first pro game against the Minnesota Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS — If you want to catch Caitlin Clark's first pro game against the Minnesota Lynx this summer, be prepared to shell out some major cash.

The Indiana Fever, who nabbed Clark on Monday with the number-one pick of the WNBA Draft, will play the Lynx at Minneapolis' Target Center on July 14.

A search of ticket broker sites on Tuesday afternoon showed that while the average ticket price for a Lynx game this season is around $45, remaining tickets for the Fever matchup are starting at around $230 apiece. Tickets for seats in the first two courtside rows are going for more than $1,400.

Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Clark became a superstar in her final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Last week's national championship game between Iowa and the South Carolina Gamecocks was the most-watched women's college basketball game ever, with an average of 18.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.

The final, which the Gamecocks won 87-75, was also the most-watched basketball game of the last five years. That includes women's and men's pro and college games.

Clark became the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader in February, surpassing the 54-year-old record set by the late Pete Maravich.

The Lynx selected Utah forward Alissa Pili as the draft's eighth overall pick on Monday, and Louisville guard Kiki Jefferson in the third round.

