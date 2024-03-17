Bystanders rescue 3 from fiery western Wisconsin crash; 2 need hospitalization

ELK MOUND, Wis. — Bystanders helped save three people from a fiery crash in western Wisconsin Saturday night, according to authorities.

A 16-year-old boy driving a pickup truck went through a stop sign at State Highway 29 and 970th Street in Elk Mound just after 8:30 p.m., the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said. The truck collided with another vehicle and caught fire. Another 16-year-old boy was riding in the vehicle. Both managed to escape the burning truck with the help of bystanders, the sheriff's office said.

READ MORE: 2 women hospitalized after central Minnesota crash

The bystanders and responding deputies also helped the 50-year-old driver of the other vehicle out of his car. One of the drivers was airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other driver was seriously injured and transported by ambulance, the sheriff's office said. Authorities did not say which driver was more severely injured.

The 16-year-old passenger was not injured.

Alcohol was likely involved in the crash, according to the sheriff's office, which is investigating along with the Wisconsin State Patrol.