Bystanders rescue 3 from fiery western Wisconsin crash; 2 need hospitalization

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

ELK MOUND, Wis. — Bystanders helped save three people from a fiery crash in western Wisconsin Saturday night, according to authorities.

A 16-year-old boy driving a pickup truck went through a stop sign at State Highway 29 and 970th Street in Elk Mound just after 8:30 p.m., the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said. The truck collided with another vehicle and caught fire. Another 16-year-old boy was riding in the vehicle. Both managed to escape the burning truck with the help of bystanders, the sheriff's office said.

The bystanders and responding deputies also helped the 50-year-old driver of the other vehicle out of his car. One of the drivers was airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other driver was seriously injured and transported by ambulance, the sheriff's office said. Authorities did not say which driver was more severely injured.

The 16-year-old passenger was not injured.

Alcohol was likely involved in the crash, according to the sheriff's office, which is investigating along with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Anthony Bettin
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 2:06 PM CDT

