Byron Buxton replacing Alex Kirilloff on Twins' ALDS roster

MINNEAPOLIS — After yet another injury-plagued season, Byron Buxton is returning to the Minnesota Twins' roster as the team is on the brink of playoff elimination.

The MLB announced Wednesday it has approved the Twins swapping Buxton for first baseman Alex Kirilloff on the roster. Donovan Solano replaced Kirilloff during Tuesday's 9-1 loss to the Houston Astros in game three of the American League Division Series.

Kirilloff, who the MLB said is "unable to play because of an injury," will be ineligible to return during the ALDS or the American League Championship Series. If the Twins make it to the World Series, he could return.

Buxton is not listed on the Twins' lineup for Wednesday's game. Edouard Julien is listed as the designated hitter, with Solano at first base.

Buxton spent this season at the DH position. He hasn't played since Aug. 1, after which he was put on the injured list with a hamstring strain. Buxton hit .207 during the regular season with 17 home runs in 85 games.

The Twins gave Buxton a seven-year, $100 million contract extension after the 2021 season. Over the two ensuing seasons, he's played in 177 games. He has yet to play a full season in his MLB career.

The Twins trail the Astros 2-1 in the ALDS. Wednesday's game, which is scheduled to start at 6:07 p.m., is a must-win for Minnesota.