Businesses step up to show they're "Burnsville Strong" after killing of 3 first responders

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — On Wednesday, tributes to the three first responders shot and killed in a standoff spilled out onto the emergency vehicles parked outside Burnsville City Hall.

The Shevchenko family came from Rosemount to place a handmade drawing on each of the cars.

"We drew the police flag and the fire flag on them, then we wrote two (Bible) verses on them," said Ateleita Shevchenko. "We just wanted to show our support."

RELATED: Online fundraiser set up for children involved in deadly Burnsville standoff

"You just think about the sacrifice that these people made, and that they made it for you. For the community. That they laid down their lives for you," said Aleks Shevchenko.

Community businesses continued their support Wednesday. In nearby Lakeville, requests for decal tributes for the two departments continued to overwhelm Print Lab Wraps.

"The amount of phone calls that we've been getting, just to our email as well, people reaching out just asking if they can get one — we'll keep running them," said General Manager Dennis Swanson.

READ MORE: Soldiers 6 sells shirts to honor fallen Burnsville first responders

Swanson and his team started printing the decals Sunday, anticipating they would print a few hundred. A request from Schmitty and Sons soon followed; they hoped to have decals on every Minnesota Valley Transit Authority bus by the start of the week.

"We hope that it's a sign for those that serve, showing that their community has their back," said Cathering Forbord of Schmitty and Sons. "They have their support, particularly those families and the officers that work alongside. We just want people to know we stand with them. Hopefully our busses are a reminder that the support is there."