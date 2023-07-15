Robbinsdale police warn of roofing scam targeting seniors

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Police in Robbinsdale are warning of a scam that has left some elderly homeowners with broken, unfinished roofs.

Officials say there have been multiple instances of a man approaching homeowners, claiming he would be able to fix a defect on their roof. The man says his name is "Tony" and says he is affiliated with roofing and remodeling companies.

He then agrees to fix the problem with the roof. Then he, along with a crew, deconstruct a portion of the roof and after receiving payment, leave.

Police say that sometimes large areas of the roof are left unprotected.

Authorities encourage people to never authorize work to be done verbally, but instead to use written contracts. They also encourage getting second opinions, calling companies if the solicitor provides a business card, and not paying for work unless it is completed.

Police are asking people to call 911 if anyone comes to a resident's door trying to do roofing work.