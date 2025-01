NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. forecast from Jan. 12, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — A bus carrying fourteen students and three other cars were in a crash around 12:30 Sunday morning.

State patrol says that a 16-year-old student on the bus and a driver of one of the cars suffered minor injuries. The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that between Noon Saturday and 8:30 Sunday morning there were more than 200 crashes.