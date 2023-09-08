Watch CBS News
Burnsville police search for stolen dog, car

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Police in the south metro are asking for the public's help finding a dog and a car that were stolen Sunday evening.

The Burnsville Police Department is searching for Ollie, a 3-year-old Dachsund who was inside a red 2000 Honda Civic with Minnesota plate NNC853 when it was stolen around 6 p.m.

Police say Ollie has light blonde hair on the backside of his head and ask that anyone who sees him or the car call 911.

