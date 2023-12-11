Watch CBS News
Burnsville nursing home aide pleads guilty to sexual assault of elderly woman in his care

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A nursing home aide has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman under his care at a Burnsville facility.

John Akonkoh, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. He also entered an Alford plea on a second count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The 75-year-old victim had been living at Regent of Burnsville since 2018 and had suffered a stroke, leaving her partially paralyzed. She also had dementia, anxiety and depression, documents say.

The victim's sister told WCCO that to help provide more certainty and another layer of protection, she put a camera in her sister's room.

Within days, the video captured an aide, identified as Akonkoh, "fondling [the victim's] genitals" in the morning and again in the evening. A nurse performed a sexual assault examination on Dec. 28, 2022, and Akonkoh was arrested that day while working at the facility.

If the plea agreement is accepted, Akonkoh will be sentenced to 12 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

