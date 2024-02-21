Burnsville flower shop sees massive outpour of support for fallen first responders

Burnsville flower shop sees spike in orders for bouquets for fallen Minnesota first responders memorials

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — It's been four days since two police officers and a paramedic were killed, but the grief is as fresh as the flowers.

We've seen a lot this week — salutes, processionals, tears. But one show of support that's been constant is bouquets upon bouquets upon bouquets.

"[Flowers] [are] more powerful than words, 'cause words get in the way a lot," said Kori Brier, the owner of Stems & Vines Floral Boutique in Burnsville.

Some of those flowers came from Stems & Vines, a local and busy shop.

"We have had the honor of seeing people come in taking wrapped bouquets to take on site or to bring to the doorstep or offices of fire the department [or] police station," said Brier. "I've gotten orders from NYPD and that's an honor to be a part of."

The honors have been flowing in for officer Matt Rugge, officer Paul Elmstrand, and for firefighter Adam Finseth.

Brier says she's been asked to do do the flowers for Finseth 's family service. Finseth 's wife came into to plan for the service, and Brier says she was in good company, Finseth's fellow firefighters glued to her side.

"I was in awe of the support the widow was given with her firefighter family," said Brier. "They raised her up and helped her and carried her through every step of the way. I get teared up to think about it now. It was so cool to see the support she had around her."

So Brier helped her make a plan for an occasion no one wanted.

When asked if it was emotional seeing Finseth 's wife in person, Brier said, "It was. I just wanted to hug her and sit down and cry with her."

And that's how so many feel, as words may be short, but flowers are plenty.

