Crime

Mankato police ask for help identifying person of interest in killing of Buay Juk, 27

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. — Mankato police are hoping a reward will help them solve the year-old murder of a 27-year-old man.

In a video posted to YouTube on Monday, Cmdr. Chris Baukol says someone shot and killed Buay Juk on Balcerzak Drive just after midnight on Oct. 28, 2023.

buay-juk.jpg
Buay Juk Mankato Police

At the time, a witness told police they saw a man running away from the scene after gunshots were fired.

Detectives shared a surveillance video showing the man they say is a person of interest in this case.  

person-of-interest-in-buay-juk-murder.jpg
The person of interest in the death of Buay Juk Mankato Police

Juk's family says he was "a father, a son, a brother and uncle," and his killing turned their lives "upside down."

Police are offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mankato Police Department at 507-387-8565.

