Mankato police ask for help identifying person of interest in killing of Buay Juk, 27

MANKATO, Minn. — Mankato police are hoping a reward will help them solve the year-old murder of a 27-year-old man.

In a video posted to YouTube on Monday, Cmdr. Chris Baukol says someone shot and killed Buay Juk on Balcerzak Drive just after midnight on Oct. 28, 2023.

Buay Juk Mankato Police

At the time, a witness told police they saw a man running away from the scene after gunshots were fired.

Detectives shared a surveillance video showing the man they say is a person of interest in this case.

The person of interest in the death of Buay Juk Mankato Police

Juk's family says he was "a father, a son, a brother and uncle," and his killing turned their lives "upside down."

Police are offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mankato Police Department at 507-387-8565.