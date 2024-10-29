Mankato police ask for help identifying person of interest in killing of Buay Juk, 27
MANKATO, Minn. — Mankato police are hoping a reward will help them solve the year-old murder of a 27-year-old man.
In a video posted to YouTube on Monday, Cmdr. Chris Baukol says someone shot and killed Buay Juk on Balcerzak Drive just after midnight on Oct. 28, 2023.
At the time, a witness told police they saw a man running away from the scene after gunshots were fired.
Detectives shared a surveillance video showing the man they say is a person of interest in this case.
Juk's family says he was "a father, a son, a brother and uncle," and his killing turned their lives "upside down."
Police are offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mankato Police Department at 507-387-8565.