Police investigate fatal shooting in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. —Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Mankato on Saturday morning.

Officials say that officers were called to the 300 block of Balcerzak Drive due to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man on the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness said they saw a 6-foot-2 tall man flee the area on foot after the shooting. The witness said the man was approximately 160 pounds and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911

The man's name will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.