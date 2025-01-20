Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized after shooting in Brooklyn Park; police searching for suspect

By Nick Lentz

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is in the hospital and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of 84th Court North around 6:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting. 

Police found one person with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers extensively searched the area for suspects with assistance from the Crystal Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, but none were found. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

