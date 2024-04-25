Watch CBS News
Crime

Brooklyn Park police seek gun-wielding suspect in sexual assault

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from April 25, 2024
Morning headlines from April 25, 2024 04:01

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park say a woman was sexually assaulted Wednesday, and they're still looking for the suspect.

The assault happened around 3:15 p.m. near the pathway around the 7400 block of Unity Avenue, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Police described the suspect as a man in his mid-20s, about 5'6" with a "slight build." He "had mid-length hair standing on end [and] a small mustache," police said. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, black tennis shoes and a black cross-body bag.

He had a gun at the time of the assault, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

According to city data, there have been 31 reported sexual assaults in Brooklyn Park so far this year. 

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites:

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 10:55 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.