Brooklyn Park police seek gun-wielding suspect in sexual assault

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park say a woman was sexually assaulted Wednesday, and they're still looking for the suspect.

The assault happened around 3:15 p.m. near the pathway around the 7400 block of Unity Avenue, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Police described the suspect as a man in his mid-20s, about 5'6" with a "slight build." He "had mid-length hair standing on end [and] a small mustache," police said. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, black tennis shoes and a black cross-body bag.

He had a gun at the time of the assault, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

According to city data, there have been 31 reported sexual assaults in Brooklyn Park so far this year.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: