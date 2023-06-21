Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota animal health officials urge dog flu vaccination

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota dog owners urged to get canine flu vaccines
Minnesota dog owners urged to get canine flu vaccines 00:26

MINNEAPOLIS – If you own a dog, Minnesota animal health officials want you to get it vaccinated against canine influenza.

The virus is still spreading, with at least 84 confirmed cases in the Twin Cities. That number has more than quadrupled in just over a month.   

RELATED: How do you know if your dog needs the canine flu vaccine? And how much do they cost?

10p-pkg-dog-flu-wcco3a3n.jpg
CBS

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says manufacturers are starting to send vaccines to metro veterinary clinics, but they won't be easy to find everywhere.

Dog owners should contact their vet, especially if their dog is frequently around other dogs. Click here for more information.

RELATED: Animal Humane Society reopens doors after canine flu outbreak

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 10:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.