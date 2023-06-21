Minnesota animal health officials urge dog flu vaccination

MINNEAPOLIS – If you own a dog, Minnesota animal health officials want you to get it vaccinated against canine influenza.

The virus is still spreading, with at least 84 confirmed cases in the Twin Cities. That number has more than quadrupled in just over a month.

RELATED: How do you know if your dog needs the canine flu vaccine? And how much do they cost?

CBS

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says manufacturers are starting to send vaccines to metro veterinary clinics, but they won't be easy to find everywhere.

Dog owners should contact their vet, especially if their dog is frequently around other dogs. Click here for more information.

RELATED: Animal Humane Society reopens doors after canine flu outbreak