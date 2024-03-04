Watch CBS News
Brooklyn Park police ask for help locating 13-year-old girl with autism

Brooklyn Park girl with autism missing
Brooklyn Park girl with autism missing

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Authorities in the north metro are searching for a 13-year-old girl with autism Monday night.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the girl, named Maranda, was last seen on the 7500 block of Kentucky Avenue North wearing a navy blue puffy coat, black jeans and skirt with pink and black stripes.

Brooklyn Park Police Department

Anyone who sees Maranda is asked to call 911 immediately and to keep a visual on her until police arrive.

