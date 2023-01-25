Brooklyn Park man pleads guilty in Feeding Our Future fraud case

What could’ve been done to stop Feeding our Future fraud?

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Brooklyn Park man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Court documents say Liban Yasin Alishire, 42, enrolled services he helped operate -- Community Enhancement Services and Lake Street Kitchen -- in the Federal Child Nutrition Program.

Alishire admitted that after enrolling in the program, he began submitting fraudulent claims and falsified invoices to document the purchase of food and the preparation and submission of falsified attendance rosters with names of children who received meals.

Community Enhancement Services claimed to have served over 800,000 meals between February and October 2021. Lake Street Kitchen claimed to have served over 70,000 meals between December 2020 and April 2021.

The two services received more than $1 million in funds from the Federal Child Nutrition Program, court documents state. Alishire transferred much of the money to himself and others via shell companies -- in total, he claimed over $700,000 for himself.

One of his shell companies used some of the money to purchase the Karibu Palms Resort in Diani Beach, Kenya.

Alishire will forfeit a boat and trailer, a pickup truck, an apartment unit in Kenya, the Karibu Palms Resort and will pay over $700,000 as a result of the plea agreement.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

In all, prosecutors say $250 million meant to feed hungry children went to enrich people involved in the fraud. Over 50 people have been charged in connection.