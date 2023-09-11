Brooklyn Center police chief to retire after just over a year on job

Brooklyn Center police chief to retire after just over a year on job

Brooklyn Center police chief to retire after just over a year on job

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Leadership changes are coming to the Brooklyn Center Police Department at the start of next year

After just over a year on the job, Police Chief Kellace McDaniel announced his plans for retirement.

Kellace McDaniel Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

"Please join us in extending our best wishes to Chief McDaniel as he embarks on this new chapter in his life," the city said in a statement. "We will surely miss his leadership, but we know that the values and principles he instilled in us will continue to guide our work in the future."

READ MORE: 2 years after fatal shooting, Daunte Wright's mom collects his belongings held by Brooklyn Center police

McDaniel became police chief in June of 2022. He was the first permanent chief named following Tim Gannon's resignation in the wake of former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter shooting and killing Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

McDaniel's retirement will take effect Jan. 31, 2024.