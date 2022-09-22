Brooklyn Center man pleads guilty to firing hundreds of rounds off apartment balcony

Man charged for firing hundreds of bullets from apartment balcony

Man charged for firing hundreds of bullets from apartment balcony

Man charged for firing hundreds of bullets from apartment balcony

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A man pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless discharge of a firearm after firing hundreds of bullets from his apartment balcony in July.

According to a criminal complaint, a resident of an apartment building on the 5300 block of Russell Avenue North told police she saw her neighbor, Monopolis Brown, 35, shooting guns on his balcony late at night.

A resident of an apartment building in Brooklyn Center told police she saw her neighbor shooting guns on his balcony. CBS

RELATED: Monopolis Brown charged after allegedly firing hundreds of rounds on apartment balcony

Brown was arrested shortly after he approached officers and told them he had been shooting his guns into the air on the Fourth of July.

Brown faces up to five years in prison.