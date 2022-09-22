Watch CBS News
Crime

Brooklyn Center man pleads guilty to firing hundreds of rounds off apartment balcony

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man charged for firing hundreds of bullets from apartment balcony
Man charged for firing hundreds of bullets from apartment balcony 00:23

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A man pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless discharge of a firearm after firing hundreds of bullets from his apartment balcony in July.

According to a criminal complaint, a resident of an apartment building on the 5300 block of Russell Avenue North told police she saw her neighbor, Monopolis Brown, 35, shooting guns on his balcony late at night.

973f0dd542c7b4e891a4eb9a1f7eed5c.jpg
A resident of an apartment building in Brooklyn Center told police she saw her neighbor shooting guns on his balcony. CBS

RELATED: Monopolis Brown charged after allegedly firing hundreds of rounds on apartment balcony

Brown was arrested shortly after he approached officers and told them he had been shooting his guns into the air on the Fourth of July.

Brown faces up to five years in prison.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 3:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.