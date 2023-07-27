Bronny James released from hospital following sudden cardiac arrest

Bronny James suffers on-court cardiac arrest Bronny James, LeBron James' son, recovering after suffering cardiac arrest during USC practice 03:40

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, has been released from the hospital after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during a practice with his team, the University of Southern California, on Monday.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," a statement from Cedars-Sinai cardiologist Dr. Merije Chukumerije said.

"He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable," Chukumerije said. "Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting."

The athlete, who was first taken to the ICU before being stabilized, will continue to be monitored following the unusual medical incident, though medical staff remains optimistic, Chukumerije said.

"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support," Chukumerije said.