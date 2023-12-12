Brainerd-area grocery store workers vote to authorize strike in days leading up to Christmas

BRAINERD, Minn. — Roughly 650 grocery workers in the Brainerd area announced their intentions to go on strike in the days leading up to Christmas due to what they call unfair labor practices.

Union members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 say they've been without a contract since Dec. 3, and have been subject to "interrogation, surveillance, and intimidation" from their employers.

The workers at the Quisberg's Cub Foods in Brainerd and Baxter, along with the Pequot Lakes SuperValu, and Miner's Super One Foods in Baxter and Crosby voted to strike from Dec. 22 through Christmas.

"Quisberg's and Miner's have engaged in unfair labor practices meant to stop us from exercising our rights, despite our tireless efforts to serve customers every day," union members said in a statement. "We keep Cub Foods, Super One and SuperValu running through the busy holiday seasons, and customers notice. We are proud of the communities we serve."

The workers are fighting for better wages and benefits.

Boyd Hanson, the director of Human Resources for Miner's, said the company is company is continuing to bargain in good faith, and believes the union's claim of "unfair labor practices" is inaccurate. Hanson said the company will continue to negotiate until they reach an agreement.

WCCO has reached out to Quisberg's Cub Foods and Pequot Lakes SuperValu but has not heard back.