Brainerd dance team takes home high kick championship with unconventional routine

BRAINERD, Minn. — Brainerd's dance team took home the state championship in high kick this year in what was the first win for the program in 25 years.

The Brainerd Kixters brought something new to the state floor at Target Center this season, breaking the tradition in high kick and mixing it with hip hop and rap.

MORE: Edina Girls Hockey head coach celebrates 200 wins as they head to state tournament

Their creativity paid off and they won the state championship in high kick for the first time since 1999.

"It was a surreal experience, like is this actually happening," said Cassidy Rardin. She, along with Aubrey Carey were senior captains this year.

Travis Cahill

"It was such a fun dance to dance that I think that's really what connected everyone with it," Carey said.

Their dance isn't the only thing special about this team: the Kixters' head coach Cindy Clough is on a much deserved vacation after winning state. She just completed her 48th season with the team.

MORE NEWS: Target Center is on pace to sell out the Women's Basketball Big 10 Tournament for the first time

In that time, Cindy coached her daughter Ali Geraets, who is now the assistant coach, along with Julie Davidge.

Now Clough is coaching her granddaughter, Eva Clough

"I never dreamed it would be this many years, but something grabbed ahold of my heart and here I still am," said Cindy Clough.

This Brainerd gym shows the legacy of the Kixters, who won state eight times in the 80s and 90s. Now they've added a ninth win to their accolades, two decades later.