14-year-old boy injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a teen boy injured Monday afternoon.

Police say officers at the 1st precinct heard shots fired around 4:22 p.m. Two minutes later, they found evidence of gunfire in a parking lot Fifth Street North and Hennepin Avenue.

Around 4:25 p.m., officers arrested 18-year-old man in an alley behind the precinct. Police say he was arrested in connection with the shooting and for unrelated warrants. Authorities say a gun was also recovered at that time.

Shortly after that, on Eight Street North and Hennepin Avenue, Metro Transit police found 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound that is not considered life threatening. Police say he ran to that location and may have tried to board a bus. The teen was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to learn more about what let up to the incident.

Last Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking home with his friends in North Minneapolis. His injuries were also not considered life threatening. No one has been arrested in connection with that shooting.