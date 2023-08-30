Boy, 4, dies after being found in pond near Fridley home

FRIDLEY, Minn. – A 4-year-old boy is dead after he wandered into a pond near his home Tuesday afternoon in Fridley.

Investigators say the boy left his home on Rice Creek Road, and someone called for help when they realized he was missing.

WCCO

Crews found the boy floating in the water and brought him to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

On Monday, first responders pulled a boy from a Woodbury pond. His condition has not been released.