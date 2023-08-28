Police: Boy found floating in Woodbury pond rushed to hospital, condition unknown

4 things to know from Aug. 28, 2023

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say a boy is in the hospital with his condition unknown after being pulled from a pond Monday.

According to police, first responders were dispatched at 12:43 p.m. on the report of a body floating in a pond near Radio Drive and Hargis Parkway. When they arrived, they pulled a boy -- believed to be 10 years old or younger -- from the water.

Police say the boy was taken to the Children's Minnesota in St. Paul. As of 3:05 p.m., police say life-saving measures were still being performed on the boy at the hospital.

The boy is believed to have gone into the water on his own and no suspicious activity is suspected, police said.