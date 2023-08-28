Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Boy found floating in Woodbury pond rushed to hospital, condition unknown

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

4 things to know from Aug. 28, 2023
4 things to know from Aug. 28, 2023 01:30

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say a boy is in the hospital with his condition unknown after being pulled from a pond Monday.

According to police, first responders were dispatched at 12:43 p.m. on the report of a body floating in a pond near Radio Drive and Hargis Parkway. When they arrived, they pulled a boy -- believed to be 10 years old or younger -- from the water.

Police say the boy was taken to the Children's Minnesota in St. Paul. As of 3:05 p.m., police say life-saving measures were still being performed on the boy at the hospital.

The boy is believed to have gone into the water on his own and no suspicious activity is suspected, police said. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 3:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.