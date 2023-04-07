Boy, 15, fighting for his life after shooting involving stolen Kia in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A 15-year-old boy may not survive a shooting that happened Thursday evening in Minneapolis.

Police say bullet casings were seen on the ground near West Broadway Avenue and North Fremont Avenue at about 5:30 p.m., as well as evidence of a stolen car.

Investigators believe someone drove the boy to the hospital in another stolen car, dropped him off, and then ditched it near North 39th and Lyndale avenues.

A WCCO News crew at the scene saw that the Kia's ignition had been ripped out in order to start it without a key. WCCO News has filed several reports recently on the surge of car thefts in the Twin Cities, especially involving Kia and Hyundai automobiles.

Police are still investigating the shooting and related car thefts. No arrests have been made.

