Trump signs executive order in effort to bring mining back to Boundary Waters

MINNEAPOLIS — Supporters of expanding mining and drilling near the Boundary Waters are cheering another executive order from President Trump.

The "Unleashing America's Energy" order, which Trump signed the day he took office, says undue burdens on mines should be rescinded immediately.

In January of 2023, the Biden Administration issued a 20-year moratorium on new mineral leases in the Superior National Forest, the longest period the department could sequester land without congressional approval. It ensured a Chilean mining company could not move forward with its proposed Twin Metals mine.

Mining advocates say Trump's new order will repeal Biden's moves and provide hundreds of new jobs to the area.

"People are excited about the jobs. These are, you know, on the range we have, you know, six taconite mines that are all union operations. They're good wages. The health insurance is amazing. And it's hard not to be excited about that," said Julie Lucas with Mining Minnesota.

In an interview with WCCO in December, GOP Rep. Pete Stauber called Trump's planned order a "win, win, win," for the area.

"We're going to mine those critical minerals in the Duluth complex," he said. "It's the biggest untapped copper-nickel find in the world."

However, environmental activists say the drilling and mining activity would destroy water quality in the nearby pristine Boundary Waters. They're promising to fight the order in court.