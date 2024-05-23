Bom Dia bringing authentic South American flavors to second location in North Loop

MINNEAPOLIS — A popular smoothie bowl shop in the Highland neighborhood of St. Paul is opening a second location in Minneapolis.

"It was so amazing, I came back every day for a week," said Nan Fulle of St. Paul.

Fulle is describing her first experience with a smoothie bowl from Bom Dia Treats — a discovery she made when hitting up Quixotic Coffee for a cup.

In the basement of the shop, Bom Dia workers chop, mix and pour on the flavors of their smoothie and acai bowls.

"When I come into Minnesota, I need a smoothie bowl," said Mauricio Berti, co-founder on Bom Dia Treats.

Unable to find the authentic taste they grew up with in South America, partners Berti and Dennise Mejia decided to make their own. In 2021, they launched their business servings bowls, smoothies and fresh-pressed juices.

"Bom Dia is 'good morning' in Portuguese," explained Berti.

"We are giving something healthy, something fresh, homemade. We are responsible for what we are doing when it comes to preparation of our products," said Mejia.

That includes using acai from farmers in the Amazon and sustainable products to help protect their homelands and the planet.

Mejia is Colombian. She came to Minnesota to earn degrees in molecular biology and chemistry.

Berti is originally from Venezuela. His background is in graphic design and cooking.

"They work together very funny because she's like, 'We have to do branding and we have to sell the stuff,' and he's like, 'We have to pay attention to process,'" said Karen Berti, Mauricio's sister.

The combination has been a success. After just three years, Bom Dia is opening a second location of its own in the North Loop of Minneapolis, which will also feature Columbian-sourced coffee.

"It's a dream. Always when I come in here and I see this place, I say, 'Oh my gosh,'" said Mauricio Berti.

A dream come true thanks to hard work and support of family and the community.

"This has changed our lives completely. To see that result, in our eyes it's like wow. We want to keep doing this forever," said Mejia.

Bom Dia Treats has its grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's located in the McKesson Building at 251 North First Avenue in Minneapolis.