"Major water main break" occurs in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Crews in Minneapolis are responding to a "major water main break" Monday night.

City officials say the break happened in the area of 2nd Street North between 26th and Lowry avenues.

Officials said at 8:30 p.m. that "water pressure around the City should begin improving," and that water outside of the area of the break "is safe to drink and cook with."

Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to stay clear of the area as crews make repairs.

