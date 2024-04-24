Bodycam footage of fatal Minnetonka shootout released

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released body camera footage of a shootout in Minnetonka that left a man dead and two deputies injured.

Deputies with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office went to a home on the 13000 block of Crestwood Drive East around 11:15 a.m. on April 10 to arrest a person wanted for multiple felonies. After deputies knocked on the door, 28-year-old Clint Hoyhtya — who was not the subject of the arrest warrant — started shooting with an assault-style rifle, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Deputies returned fire before retreating to set up a perimeter.

The new footage shows four different deputies' perspectives as they scramble for cover and work to stop the shooter. In the footage, you can never quite see Hoyhtya, but you can hear the intense gun battle. You can also see deputy Christopher Heihn get shot in the hand.

Less than a minute after knocking on the door, deputies are seen at the back of the house, demanding Hoyhtya show his hands before shots are fired.

Police later discovered Hoyhtya was wearing a tactical vest and body armor.

Right after one deputy says they need to evacuate neighbors, he sprints to his car.

"We got multiple officers pinned down," the deputy can be heard saying.

After more shots ring out, the BCA says law enforcement shot and killed Hoyhtya. The Hennepin County medical examiner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA says Hennepin County sheriff's deputies Heihn, Tyler Jacob and Keith McNamara fired their department rifles during the shootout. Deputy Steven Tomasko fired his department handgun.

The man deputies were looking for is in custody.