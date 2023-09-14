Body recovered from Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are investigating after pulling a body from a popular metro lake early Thursday morning.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 6:37 a.m. to report a body in shallow water on the west side of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis.
MORE NEWS: 51st annual Mahkato Wacipi kicks off this weekend in southern Minnesota
The HCSO Water Patrol recovered the body and the sheriff's office will lead the investigation into the incident.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the body and determine the cause of death, which will both be announced at a later time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.