Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Body recovered from Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Developing: Sheriff’s office, medical examiner on scene of incident at Bde Maka Ska
Developing: Sheriff’s office, medical examiner on scene of incident at Bde Maka Ska 00:24

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are investigating after pulling a body from a popular metro lake early Thursday morning.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 6:37 a.m. to report a body in shallow water on the west side of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis.

MORE NEWS: 51st annual Mahkato Wacipi kicks off this weekend in southern Minnesota

The HCSO Water Patrol recovered the body and the sheriff's office will lead the investigation into the incident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the body and determine the cause of death, which will both be announced at a later time.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 4:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.