Body recovered from Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis

Developing: Sheriff’s office, medical examiner on scene of incident at Bde Maka Ska

Developing: Sheriff’s office, medical examiner on scene of incident at Bde Maka Ska

Developing: Sheriff’s office, medical examiner on scene of incident at Bde Maka Ska

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities are investigating after pulling a body from a popular metro lake early Thursday morning.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 6:37 a.m. to report a body in shallow water on the west side of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis.

MORE NEWS: 51st annual Mahkato Wacipi kicks off this weekend in southern Minnesota

The HCSO Water Patrol recovered the body and the sheriff's office will lead the investigation into the incident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the body and determine the cause of death, which will both be announced at a later time.